CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘Slap Shot’ actor, former LA Kings forward Steve Carlson reveals stage 4 cancer battle

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Omp6L_0ccYh4w900

Retired NHL forward Steve Carlson, best known as one of the enthusiastically aggressive Hanson Brothers in the 1977 cult classic “Slap Shot,” revealed Friday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Carlson, 66, and his wife, Vicki, established a GoFundMe page, confirming his Oct. 4 diagnosis of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma that has spread to his lymph nodes, WPXI reported.

“Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) generally has a high survival rate,” Carlson wrote in his post, adding, “The 5-year survival is 99% when detected early. Once SCC has spread to the lymph nodes (In my case) and beyond, the survival rates are lower. Yet this cancer is still treatable with surgery and other therapies, even in its advanced stages.”

The funds will be used for treatments Carlson is receiving in Altoona and Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

The online fundraising plea urges supporters to “Put on the Foil and FIGHT for STEVE CARLSON #17,” referencing a scene from the Paul Newman-anchored sports comedy in which Carlson and his on-screen brothers tape aluminum foil to their knuckles in a bid to up their on-ice fight skills, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

According to the newspaper, Carlson played a prominent role in the Johnstown Jets winning the professional North American Hockey League championship in 1974-75, alongside teammates Dave “Killer” Hanson, captain Galen Head, Guido Tenesi, Vern Campigotto and a host of others.

The team’s vigor and spirit inspired the “Slap Shot” script, and the movie was ultimately filmed in Johnstown the following year, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

“I have been retired for 33 years, and unfortunately I did not play enough games while working in the NHL to qualify for a pension or benefits. I have been completely reliant upon Social Security benefits and attending social appearances. … Put on the Foil. Share this with everyone. It’s the only way it will work,” Carlson wrote.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Skating Champ Scott Hamilton Reveals the Conversation He Had with Producer Busbee Shortly Before His Death

In 2019, Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Busbee was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. And while the music mainstay who had made a career out of working with the likes of artists such as Maren Morris and Keith Urban refrained from telling his closest confidants in the music industry about his dire diagnosis, Busbee did end up sharing his concerns with a man who had battled cancer three times — and won.
CANCER
ABC7 Chicago

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
kiro7.com

Photos: Steve Carlson through the years

Steve Carlson UNIONDALE, NY - DECEMBER, 1996: The Hanson Brothers from the movie "Slapshot" Jack Hanson #18 (portrayed by David Hanson), Steve Hanson #17 (portrayed by Steve Carlson) and Jeff Hanson #16 (portrayed by Jeff Carlson) slide on the ice and wave to the crowd before a New York Islanders game circa December, 1996 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images)
NHL
everythinglubbock.com

‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler dies after battle with cancer: Reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The actor best known for playing Gunther on the long-running show “Friends” has reportedly died. James Michael Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles Sunday, TMZ and Variety reported. He was 59 years old. He reportedly had stage 4 prostate cancer and had announced his diagnosis...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Newman
Person
Steve Carlson
New Castle News

'Hanson Brother' Steve Carlson announces cancer diagnosis, launches GoFundMe page

JOHNSTOWN — Traditionally, Steve Carlson puts on the foil during his appearances with the Hanson Brothers in the movie “Slap Shot” and numerous promotional or charity events in arenas throughout the world. Carlson recently made a much more serious announcement while using the Hanson Brothers iconic “Puttin’ on the Foil”...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPFO

Former Red Sox player, broadcaster Jerry Remy dies after battle with cancer

BOSTON (WGME) -- Former Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a long battle with cancer, according to multiple sources. CBS 13's sister station, WBZ in Boston, learned that Remy died Saturday night. Remy started his career playing three seasons with the California Angels. The second...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Slap Shot#Actor#Nhl#Hanson Brothers#Wpxi#Scc#The Tribune Democrat#Social Security
klkntv.com

Actor Peter Scolari passes after losing his battle with cancer

New York (KLKN) – Actor Peter Scolari died early this morning at 66-years-old after losing his two-year battle with cancer. Scolari was an iconic television stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'The Talk' Cohosts Play Nice On Halloween As Tension Between Sheryl Underwood & Natalie Morales Bubbles Under The Surface: Photos

The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Now Back With Company

Welcome back. There have been more wrestlers throughout WWE’s history than anyone can reasonably keep track of and it can be interesting to see what happens once they leave. Some wrestlers get to go somewhere else and continue their careers. On the other hand, some move on and get into another industry. Then there are some who wind up leaving and then coming back later, which is what seems to have happened again.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Not Interested In Bringing Back Former WWE Champion

Over the last few months fans have seen some big returns and you never know when another familiar face might decide to step back into the ring. It was recently reported that Alberto Del Rio had been telling people he’s returning to WWE once his legal issues involving the alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend clear up, and the rumor has left fans to wonder if it could really happen.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay Tied To Black Mafia Family As 19th Anniversary Of His Murder Arrives

New York, NY – Jam Master Jay was killed inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002, making Saturday (October 30) the 19th anniversary of his murder. As Hip Hop remembers the Run-DMC legend on social media, more details have reportedly surfaced surrounding his death. According to an article by journalist Frank Owen, Jam Master Jay had connections to Black Mafia Family, adding another layer to the complicated case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
72K+
Followers
72K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy