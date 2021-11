Those looking for instructions on how to remove invasive species from their property can encounter a lot of misinformation. Some do-it-yourself treatments call for spraying invasives with everything from vinegar to diesel fuel. Not only are these methods often ineffective, they can also be damaging to property. Treating an invasive plant incorrectly can make an infestation even worse. Certain invasive species need to be removed using specific methods. In these cases, mowing invasive plants or treating them with the wrong herbicide will not stop them from growing back. It can even spread them to new locations.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO