Estimates indicate that deaths during COVID-19 will leave behind about 16 million grieving family members. This number may be even higher when including those outside of the deceased’s immediate family. This tragic statistic is made worse, considering the restrictions the coronavirus has put on funerals and other grieving rituals which can help the bereaved find closure. Additionally, in the United States 46% of people believe that the restrictions put in place will not help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the negative mental health implications of the restrictions are not helping matters. The extended periods of grief that many families are having to undergo are only being made worse by the lack of ability to mourn their lost loved ones.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO