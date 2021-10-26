CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies

By LindsaywithanA
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiN4N_0ccYfDaB00

It’s been more than a hot minute, since Braunwyn Windham-Burke , along with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd , was let go from Real Housewives Of Orange County , taking Sean Burke and his statement necklaces with her. And girl still won’t stop trying to be relevant. The ink has barely dried on the news that there’s a new girlfriend in the still married duo’s mix , and now it’s been revealed that given the choice between having babies and getting an orange, Braunwyn’s going to choose the orange.

Thanks to the new book recently released by author Dave Quinn , Not All Diamonds And Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It , we are getting the down and dirty on all of our favorite housewives. We’ve learned that Lisa Vanderpump did in fact leak the “PuppyGate” story to the press, at least according to one producer . We found out that Andy Cohen was less than thrilled about the way Alex McCord and Simon Van Kempen left Real Housewives of New York City . And Carole Radziwill is making sure everyone knows that Bethenny Frankel is still her ex-best friend . The inside tea just keeps coming, and I am so here for it.

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Daughter “Likes” A Tweet Saying Braunwyn Is Unable To Parent And Belongs In Rehab

We all know that Braunwyn has been a less than stellar mother, we’ve seen it first hand on RHOC . Her children have lashed out via social media and, while once can certainly blame her drinking in part, she’s been happily sober for quite sometime now. It’s just that she seems a little more interested in her quest for self discovery , than say her 7 children. Don’t get me wrong, I have 4 of my own, and it’s a crazy whirlwind. Which is why I don’t have time for a love nest getaway, or the ability to travel round the country with girlfriends, looking for a good time. I also don’t have full-time help, or help for that matter, but I digress.

When we learned that Braunwyn had a new girlfriend, we also learned she had moved to New York. A move made presumably without her children, since Sean reassured her they’d be fine. Not quite mother-of-the-year material, but who am I to judge. Which is why, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn, that Braunwyn was more excited to receive her Bravo orange, than to have her children.

According to Not All Diamonds and Rosé, Braunwyn said, “When I got the final phone call in January, I screamed so loud, my kid ran in the room thinking something was wrong. I was jumping up and down. I mean, having babies was nice, but this was better.”

RELATED: Jacob Windham-Burke is “Used To Random And Constant Hate; Isn’t Bothered By Negative Press About Mom Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Can someone please let Braunwyn know we don’t need her thirst, Heather Dubrow is headed back to RHOC and everyone’s glass of champs will be refilled. Not to mention, some people need to learn that not all press is good press. Hint. Hint.

TELL US- ARE YOU SUPRISED THAT BRAUNWYN ADMITTED GETTING HIRED BY BRAVO WAS BETTER THAN HAVING CHILDREN? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER COMMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

Related
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Vicki Gunvalson's Split Is Getting Nasty

Vicki Gunvalson is one of the OG housewives, starring in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for 13 years, from 2006 to 2019, with a recurring role on Season 14 in 2020. As a reality TV star and owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, Vicki has a successful career; her net worth is $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Vicki's love life is another story.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s Fight “Was A Bad Look” For Real Housewives; Receives Backlash For Love & Hip Hop Comparison

We’re all working our way through the new Housewives tell-all book, so every day, more and more surprising tidbits pop up. Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It is filled with tea. Every page feels piping hot, and there’s a lot of shade being […] The post Andy Cohen Says Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s Fight “Was A Bad Look” For Real Housewives; Receives Backlash For Love & Hip Hop Comparison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Burke
Person
Carole Radziwill
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Bethenny Frankel
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Dolores Catania and David Principe's Relationship

Dolores Catania's relationship with boyfriend David Principe has long been a buzzy topic as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have previously shared their thoughts about the couple, who are still not engaged nor living together despite being in an exclusive relationship for several years. "I really feel this guy loves me," Dolores told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 11 reunion. "I don't know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really."
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are familiar with the friendship between Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. They’ve been on each other’s side for years now, despite some minor drama. Truthfully, I like their friendship, even if I don’t totally understand it. But every friendship has its limits. Cynthia recently announced that she would not be […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps

Real Housewives of New York has gone through several phases throughout its time on the air. There are the OG seasons featuring Alex McCord and Kelly Bensimon that BRING the nostalgia.  We have the chaotic days of Aviva Drescher’s leg throwing and Ramona Singer’s wine glass toss in Kristen Taekman’s face. There are Luann de Lessep’s wild years […] The post Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#The Real Housewives
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Vanderpump Rules is back and looking a whole lot different. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are new moms, but still up to their same old ways. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and more are out after getting fired. And in probably the most shocking turn of events, James Kennedy is actually a likable human […] The post Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Engaged to Boyfriend Following Divorce

Teresa Giudice is engaged! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said yes when boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas popped the question Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, PEOPLE reported Thursday. Ruelas went all-out for the proposal, bringing in a violinist, fireworks, roses, candles and sparklers into his proposal.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kim Richards Unveils New Look at Niece Portia’s Bat Mitzvah: Photo

Aunt’s night out! When Kim Richards attended her niece’s bat mitzvah this past weekend, she didn’t skimp on the glam. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, was spotted at the Saturday, October 2, event celebrating her sister Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Portia. In a photo shared by party guest Guilmer Alexander Mancia on Sunday, October 3, the Escape to Witch Mountain star was all smiles in a slinky black dress with silver accents.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Fires Back At Cheating Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin

RHOBH fans want Lisa Rinna to mention it all. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Rinna and her co-star Dorit Kemsley have been dubbed as “bullies” and “Karens” for their views on race at the reunion. Part one of the explosive four-part reunion premiered on Wednesday night. A preview of the first episode leaked online, which went viral on social media.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Teddi Mellencamp blames Dorit Kemsley robbery on Dana Wilkey for putting 'RHOBH' star 'in danger'

Teddi Mellencamp is seemingly pointing fingers at Dana Wilkey. On Thursday, the 40-year-old suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that Wilkey, who has appeared as a pal on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," put Dorit Kemsley "in danger" by posting about the fashion designer before she was robbed during a home invasion at her Encino Hills house in California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story

If there is one storyline that will go down in the housewives history books for eliciting to largest collective groan from fans, it’s PuppyGate. Truly. That season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was hard to watch and even now, I have to roll my eyes at the absurdity of it all. Episode after episode, […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVShowsAce

‘RHOC’: Andy Cohen Leaks Details About Upcoming Season

RHOC wives – who will be the first target in Season 16?. This season’s OC cast includes returning housewives Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Also returning after a four-year- break is Heather Dubrow. Bravo is also adding new housewives, Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong into the mix. In August, Cohen announced that Heather Dubrow would be returning.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
907
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy