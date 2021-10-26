CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Robert Williams: Monster night on boards

Williams finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in...

Celtics Notes: Mathews, Two-Way Slot, Langford, Williams

Garrison Mathews, who was released by the Celtics earlier today, turned down a two-way contract with the team, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Mathews is hoping to receive a standard contract from another organization, sources tell Weiss. He has returned home to examine possible opportunities and doesn’t plan to play overseas.
Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Jalen Green has record-setting night in Rockets' loss to Celtics

The buzz in Toyota Center began well before Jalen Green hit top speed, before he elevated to a place he could not be caught. By then, it was clear what was coming. The Rockets rookie had already put on a show, the sort that he only barely hinted at in his first two games. He nailed 3-pointers as few rookies ever had before. He had finished a break with a dunk to suggest what was to come.
Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

The LA Clippers are off to a 1-4 start, and have looked relatively awful to begin the season. They are not alone amongst teams who have started much worse than they anticipated; however, the team can likely not play much worse than they have so far. In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, some "panic trades" are suggested for some of these teams who have started slower than they expected.
