Tulsa, OK

Local club donates essential supplies to Afghan refugees

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A local team of kids is paying it forward to the over 800 Afghan refugees who will now call Tulsa home.

“Just think about if we were told we had to move at a moment’s notice… it’s like a hard thing to think about,” 13-year-old AJ Turner said.

But Turner and her teammates at Tulsa Soccer Club are thinking about the 800 afghan refugees being resettled in our area.

“Just knowing that these people had to do that… I don’t know the words to describe it if I had to do that,” Turner said.

It’s why they found themselves unloading hundreds of essential life items donated by them and their teammates at the Catholic Charities warehouse in Tulsa Monday evening. They’re providing our 800 newest neighbors with kitchen supplies, bedding, toys and all the other things they had no chance to grab before fleeing with only their lives.

“Some of us made cards for them to make them feel more welcome,” Tulsa Soccer Club player 13-year-old Rylee McKnight said.

It’s more than a kind gesture. It’s a learning experience.

“For us the most important thing is, can we start the conversation,” Tulsa Soccer Club head women’s coach Yolanda Thomas said.

Thomas is instilling the message—we have more in common with these people than we have different.

“We may not understand each other, but we certainly can play soccer together and we can welcome you to Tulsa,” she said.

And as the warehouse continues to fill up, that message rings loud and clear.

“Soccer is a worldwide sport,” McKnight said. “It’s a great sport. We’re just a community.”

A community of young stewards—the next generation of leaders—paying it forward.

“It’s just exciting to know that you’re helping people,” Turner said.

