The 2022 Buick Envision has received a slight price drop from 2021. For the 2022 Buick Envision, the base Preferred trim level with front-wheel-drive will be $300 cheaper than it was previously, while the Preferred trim with FWD and the Sport Touring (ST) package will be $180 cheaper. The Essence FWD and AWD will also be $400 cheaper, while the Essence ST FWD and AWD will be $300 cheaper. The Avenir sees the biggest year-over-year price drop at $550 for both FWD and AWD models. All prices listed here include the $1,195 destination and freight charge.

