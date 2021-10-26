CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 3-year active prison term in Christmas Day stabbing in Gloucester

By Sarah Fearing
 5 days ago

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man will serve a three-year active prison sentence for stabbing another man on Christmas last year in Gloucester County.

30-year-old Michael Bess of Newport News was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison with seven suspended, leaving three to serve. Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for 10 years.

The incident occurred back on December 25, 2020. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Road just before 7:30 p.m. for a malicious wounding that occurred in the front yard of a home.

The victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was stabbed in both upper arms.

The man was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

On Jan. 9 after further investigation, authorities identified Bess of Newport News as a suspect in the incident and arrested him on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.

Bess pleaded guilty in Gloucester County Circuit Court in July. The charge was amended to malicious wounding. His sentencing is set for October 25.

