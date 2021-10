Walmart continues to deliver on its commitment to help finance college educations for Black students. On Oct. 21, Walmart Inc. and Walmart.org announced three additional initiatives in efforts to increase equality in education. The three initiatives include- adding three historically Black Colleges and Universities to the Walmart Live Better U academic partners, donating $2.4 million to Jackson State University and investing $3 million more in grants to strengthen the educational system.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO