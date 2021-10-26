CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man dies in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Monday night

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of B Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in around 9:20 p.m.

The man, identified Tuesday morning as 22-year-old Wykeen D. Cuffee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are were available still as of Tuesday.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZwCW_0ccYcJhU00
    Fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 25, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YF0rV_0ccYcJhU00
    Fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Oct. 25, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident. It happened Saturday morning around 2:00 in the 1300 block of East Princess Anne Road. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of this crash remains under investigation. Get the free WAVY News App, available […]
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Weather#P3tips Com#The App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy