Man dies in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk Monday night
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man died in a shooting Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of B Avenue. The call reporting the incident came in around 9:20 p.m.
The man, identified Tuesday morning as 22-year-old Wykeen D. Cuffee, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details are were available still as of Tuesday.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
