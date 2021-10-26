CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Caldor Fire Issue of Tahoe In Depth

By Tahoe Regional Planning Agency
YubaNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 25, 2021 – TRPA worked with the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team and partners...

yubanet.com

Mountain Democrat

Caldor Fire burn area assessment report released

After spending weeks assessing the Caldor Fire burn scar, the U.S. Forest Service last week released the Burned Area Emergency Response summary and the team is working on stabilizing the area. BAER assessments focus on “imminent post-fire threats to life and safety, property, critical natural resources and cultural resources on...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Wet weather douses Tahoe fire restrictions

Thanks to recent precipitation, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has lifted enhanced fire restrictions on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Although the Forest Service has lifted the restrictions imposed last June due to extremely dry conditions, year-round camping and campfire restrictions remain in effect.
ENVIRONMENT
saccounty.net

SacCounty Supports Caldor Fire Debris Disposal

The Caldor wildfire started on Aug. 14, in heavy timber south of the Grizzly Flats community in El Dorado County. Strong winds spread the wildfire to Lake Tahoe with extensive evacuations and burned 221,835 acres in the counties of El Dorado, Amador and Alpine, which destroyed 1,003 structures and damaged another 81.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ledger.news

Fire Restrictions Lifted on the Eldorado National Forest, but Caldor Fire Closure Remains in effect

PLACERVILLE - As a result of the precipitation received, the Eldorado National Forest has lifted the restrictions on campfires that were put in place earlier this year due to dry conditions. Visitors in possession of a valid California campfire permit may once again have campfires according to the terms of their permit and other forest regulations. The Caldor Fire Closure remains in effect to ensure public safety due to ongoing hazards within the Caldor Fire area.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Caldor Fire closure area reduced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The area closed by the U.S. Forest Service around the Caldor Fire burn area has been reduced in size. The closure still limits public access to the burn scar, and adds the roads and trails leading into the fire area. The closure is meant to protect the public until all the hazardous threats can be dealt with.
POLITICS
mymotherlode.com

Milestone Reached On Caldor Fire

El Dorado County, CA — Snow this week covered the western edge of the Caldor Fire that earlier threatened the Lake Tahoe area, and rain fell on the eastern side. Officials say the fire is now 100-percent contained. More heavy rain and snow should be anticipated this weekend. The fire ignited on August 14 and burned 221,835 acres. The cause has not been released. The fire destroyed over 1,000 structures, including 770 homes. At one point, the South Lake Tahoe resort community was evacuated.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

'The damage is done': Tahoe is bracing for debris slides, flooding in Caldor Fire scars

More than two months after it ignited, the U.S. Forest Service declared the Caldor Fire fully contained Thursday, but the aftermath is just beginning. As weather forecasters warned of an impending atmospheric river, South Tahoe residents were piling up free sandbags on Thursday to protect their homes from debris flows that could rip from the scalded earth in the Caldor Fire burn scars.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Communities burned in Caldor Fire brace for heavy rains

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Eldorado National Forest is warning people about an increased chance of debris flows, and possibly rockfalls because of the rain ahead this weekend — especially in areas affected by the Caldor Fire. In the Grizzly Flats area, many home sites leveled by the Caldor...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Caldor Fire: Blaze that threatened Lake Tahoe region now 100% contained

The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained, officials said. The Caldor fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVN.com

Potential Hazards In Caldor Fire Burn Areas A Concern As Storms Approach

The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of storms impacting El Dorado County this weekend, with the highest level of rain expected Sunday night into Monday morning. These conditions have the potential to trigger debris flow events throughout the Caldor Fire burn scar with particular impact in Strawberry, Phillips...
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain Democrat

Caldor damage may limit Sierra-at-Tahoe terrain

Sierra-at-Tahoe may not be able to open its full mountain for its 75th season due to destruction caused by the Caldor Fire. A maintenance shop and equipment inside were destroyed while the resort and many of its buildings appeared to be spared, but Sierra-at-Tahoe management says inspections have revealed severe damage to chairlifts and trees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Communities In Baltimore County Brace For Potential Of More Flooding Overnight

EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County are bracing for the potential of more flooding in their neighborhoods overnight. “It was unexpected,” Ronald Wozniak of Edgemere said. “This weather was unexpected.” From Millers Island to Sparrows Point and Edgemere, water rose to levels not seen in decades. “The neighbors who have been here a long time say it hasn’t been this high since Isabel and in their lifetime that’s the only time it’s been this high,” Tyler Fields of Edgemere said. Those with homes on the water dealt with damage to their piers and flooding inside their homes. “I’m...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YubaNet

Prescribed Fire on Beale AFB today

Approximately four acres of prescribed burning is scheduled for October 29, 2021, from 12:30 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. on Beale Air Force Base near the EOD range and the Heavy Range. The intention of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous and flammable fuels around Miller Dam and Upper Blackwelder Dam and improve rangeland by reducing invasive and noxious weed species.
BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA
YubaNet

Can Your Ashes says North Lake Tahoe Fire

October 28, 2021 – As the temperature drops outside and we think about using our fireplaces and heating stoves, it is important to remember a few safety tips and precautions. Heating equipment and improper ash disposal are leading causes of home fires during the fall and winter months. Be warm...
ACCIDENTS

