Now that Brady Tkachuk has re-signed with the Ottawa Senators, NHL Rumors are making their rounds that the Sens are looking to trade for a top nine forward. Chris Johnston was on TSN’s Insider Trading and reports, the Sens would like some help down the middle. They would even take some help down the wing if that’s what it takes to get this done. They’re looking to add a player to their top nine that can produce a little offensively and help out their group in that regard.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO