Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schröder were the top two finishers for the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, and when they united as members of the Los Angeles Lakers a year later, they likely expected to benefit enormously from the other's presence. Schröder was entering the final season of his contract and a strong year with Harrell would have helped him earn a hefty free agent contract. Harrell, meanwhile, had just thrived as Lou Williams' pick-and-roll partner with the Clippers. He took a discount to join the Lakers on a one-year deal hoping that success with Schröder as his partner would get him a bigger payday a year down the line.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO