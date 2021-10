The Detroit Pistons will look for their first win of the season as they continue their three-game road trip on Monday with a stop against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have dropped their first two games, both to the Chicago Bulls, including Saturday's 97-82 road decision. The Hawks split their first two games and are coming off an uninspiring 101-95 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO