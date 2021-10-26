CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie County, ND

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls imitating officers

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3XNS_0ccYbUCS00

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after receiving multiple reports of a phone scam where the caller imitates an officer.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office says the caller will claim the person missed jury duty and threaten to arrest them unless a fine was paid immediately. The post says this is a scam and if you receive one of these calls, report them by going to the Attorney General’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

AG’s Office gives update on Glasser Images closure, says 486 consumer complaints have been filed

As reported earlier this month, the closure of Glasser Images left many clients without their wedding photos and out thousands of dollars. Parrell Grossman, director of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Anti-Trust Division, said about 486 consumer complaints and 25 complaints from sub-contractors have been filed requesting restitution totaling $1.3 million. This all relates […]
POLITICS
KX News

KX News

585
Followers
462
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy