McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls imitating officers

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after receiving multiple reports of a phone scam where the caller imitates an officer.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office says the caller will claim the person missed jury duty and threaten to arrest them unless a fine was paid immediately. The post says this is a scam and if you receive one of these calls, report them by going to the Attorney General’s website .

