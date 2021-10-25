San Angelo Man Indicted After Years of Abuse Involving a Minor

SAN ANGELO, TX –– A San Angelo man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child over the course of two years.

According to court documents, 37-year-old James Baker was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury earlier this month.



Baker has been charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, a first-degree felony, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.

The victim was under the age of 14 when the assault took place.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Monday.