CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley school staff member arrested after hidden camera found on campus

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuRyb_0ccYbO9K00

An Apple Valley man was arrested Friday after a hidden camera was found at the school he works at, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department was contacted by staff from the Academy for Academic Excellence, a K-12 public charter school based in Apple Valley, and informed of a hidden camera discovered on campus, officials said in a news release .

Authorities did not provide information on where the hidden camera was found.

Following an investigation, Kenneth Sockwell, a 63-year-old male resident of Apple Valley and a staff member at the school, was identified as the suspect, the department said.

Sockwell is the school’s director of visual and performing arts, records show.

He was arrested at the Lewis Center for Educational Research, booking records show, which operates the charter school.

Sockwell was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 7

Related
KTLA

1 dead, another injured in Valinda shooting: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Valinda Saturday night, the department announced. The shooting occurred in the 15800 block of Amar Road at 8:47 p.m., where one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to […]
VALINDA, CA
KTLA

Bystander fatally wounded in Compton gunfight: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Compton Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue at about 10:05 a.m., according to authorities. The 45-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found in a driveway suffering from an unknown number of gunshot […]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man fatally wounded in Carson shooting: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Carson Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. The shooting occurred at a retail center in the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. A deputy patrolling the area heard shouts and saw the assailant approach two men, exchange […]
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Missing Mid-City mom has family, police concerned

Police and relatives of a missing Mid-City mom are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Heidi Planck, 39, has not been seen since Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey. Three days later, on Oct. 20, Planck was not present to pick up her son from school in the […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

2 wounded in Long Beach shooting: police

An altercation in Long Beach resulted in two men being shot on Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department announced. The shooting occurred at about 4:38 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway between Linden Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, a department spokesperson said in an email. When officers arrived, they found two men […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Hidden Camera#Child Pornography#Charter Schools#The Sheriff S Department
KTLA

San Jose police officer charged with assault after allegedly punching woman

A San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with felony assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face while off duty in a road rage incident last summer. The Santa Clara County district attorney charged George Brown, 37, with felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor battery and child endangerment. Brown could […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Person shot in Burbank, suspect remains at large: Police

A person was shot just before 10 p.m. in Burbank Thursday night, according to the Burbank Police Department. The victim was shot at least one time, and they were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to Lt. Green of the Burbank Police Department. The suspect remains at large, but a perimeter has […]
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Cypress Park neighborhood scene of manhunt after multiple shots fired: LAPD

Police are still searching after residents of Cypress Park reported a man fired a gun in their neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., multiple people near the 2800 block of Future Street reported that they’d heard several gunshots after a man was at a home in violation […]
CYPRESS, CA
KTLA

2 killed in fiery crash involving big rig, SUV in Ventura: CHP

Two men died in a fiery collision involving an SUV and a big rig Friday night in Ventura, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wells Road, where it crosses over Highway 126 in the Saticoy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two Oxnard men in a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero SUV were pronounced dead at […]
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

LAX fully reopened after police activity temporarily grounds flights

Two people were detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening after flights were grounded due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1. By 9:12 p.m., the airport had fully reopened. Frederick Badlissi, a spokesperson for the airport, said that by 9:30 p.m., 11 flights had been diverted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Rust’ shooting: Armorer’s attorneys blame producers for ‘unsafe’ set, say she has ‘no idea’ where live rounds came from

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn’t know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions. Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set of “Rust.” The 24-year-old, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy