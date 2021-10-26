CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Community Safety Working Group presents final recommendations to Amherst Town Council

By Sydney Snow
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dxkrv_0ccYb7EE00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s new Community Safety Working Group presented their final report to the town council Monday night.

Amherst College drops admissions edge for children of alumni

The group is recommending six changes be made that include:

  • Creating a community responders program that will replace police on non-violent 911 calls
  • Reducing the size of the Amherst Police Department
  • Creating a resident oversight board that is authorized to hear complaints, access police and community responder records, and initiate policy
  • Creating a department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • Opening both a youth empowerment center and a cultural center

Brianna Owen, Co-Chair of the Community Safety Working Group, addressed the group’s recommendations during the meeting. She said, “These are things that we can implement today in the present to make sure that we are not a community that reacts, let’s be proactive so we are not the next place something like this happens, we are not the next place to go viral and Amherst is not that community.”

More information on the Community Safety Working Group’s proposed budget can be found on the Town of Amherst’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Empowerment#Amherst College#Amherst Town Council#The Town Council#Inclusion Opening#Co Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy