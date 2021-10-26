DWTS’ Horror Night Brings Out Surprising Emotions and 2 Perfect Scores

Courtesy of ABC

Anything goes during horror week — especially when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. During the Monday, October 25, episode, the cast took on different dance routines inspired by horror movies and TV shows.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned another perfect score for their creepy jazz routine inspired by It. During rehearsals, JoJo dressed up as her pro partner but for the big night, she transformed into Pennywise — something that she was definitely not used to.

“I don’t like to be mean, I don’t like to be scary,” the Nickelodeon star said after the dance. “However, on a night like tonight, I get to be terrifying. Oddly enough, I feel so much like myself right now!”

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke took on a cha cha inspired by American Psycho, dancing to Kim Petras’ “There Will Be Blood.” Ahead of their dance, Cody admitted that he really wanted to go hard this week since his scores have been so low — and that’s exactly what they did.

After nailing the routine, Carrie Ann Inaba said that the duo finally had the “connection” she’s been wanting.

“I’ve been waiting for you to get out here and really show us your potential and tonight, you have done it,” Len Goodman added. Derek Hough noted that it was definitely the Peleton star’s “best dance” so far, and he could tell he “did the work” ahead of time.

Despite it being horror night, Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen showed an emotional side with a contemporary number to Daniel Jang‘s “Say Something,” inspired by A Quiet Place, which is all about what one would sacrifice for their family. Since Jimmie just welcomed his second child, it hit close to home — and he broke down in tears at the end.

“You just understood the power of dance. Dance has the power to move us, inspire us and make us better humans,” Carrie Ann told them before giving them their first 10 of the season.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy were feeling the pressure after landing in the bottom two last week — something that they were understandably confused by. “Maybe people just don’t like me,” she said during her package on Monday night.

After her paso doble, Derek let her know that he also didn’t feel they deserved to be in the bottom two the week prior.

The judges were most surprised by Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach‘s contemporary routine inspired by Us, which had Carrie Ann bowing down to the duo.

“I’m speechless. That was something people will watch over and over and over again,” Derek said after jumping onto the table. The couple completely lost it when they earned a perfect 40.

Kenya Moore and Suni Lee landed in the bottom two and ultimately, the RHOA star was eliminated.