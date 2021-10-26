CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Annie Lorene DeBerry Lamb, 80

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 5 days ago

Annie Lorene DeBerry Lamb, 80, passed away October 23, 2021. Annie was born in Lakeland on Feb. 25, 1941, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She attended the Lakeland Beauty College, and went on to own Ann’s Beauty...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Joyce Reynolds Williams, 87

Joyce Reynolds Williams finished her race and saw Jesus face to face at 2:55 p.m. on October 16th, 2021. She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma in the upstairs living quarters of the Salvation Army Headquarters. Her family came to Florida in 1946 and settled in Tampa where she graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1952. She followed her love for singing to Florida State University and majored in voice and piano. Her beautiful Mezzo Soprano voice was quickly cast in FSU operas and local performances. When Mac Williams heard her sing in church, he told his friend he would marry her and they did January 28, 1956. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior November 5, 1961 and Dad made the same decision just days later. They shared many happy years growing their family, serving their local church and traveling the world together after they retired. They traveled to 28 countries, with the best trips being three mission trips, twice to Tokyo and once to Hong Kong.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Williams. Their three wonderful children are David Williams (Jane), Carolyn Macdonald (Ross), and Susan Troth (Rick). She has 5 grandsons: Jonathan Williams (Amanda), Matthew Williams (Ashley), Daniel Williams (Holly), Grant Harford and Stephen Harford and Step Grandchildren: Megan Macdonald Shaffer (Jeremy), Matt Macdonald (Kelly), Chelle Troth and Martin Troth. She also has 7 Great Grandchildren: Lucy, Mason, Elijah, Nathan, Adalyn, Emily and Avery Williams, as well as five Nieces, one nephew and she loved their wonderful families. Praise God!
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Clarence Joseph Razabdouski, 70

Family and friends grieve the loss of Clarence Joseph Razabdouski who died October 6, 2021. Clarence was born in Chicago on August 17, 1951 and moved to Lakeland in 1964. He worked for the City of Lakeland Electric Department for 38 years. His first position with the City was as a tree trimmer before advancing to a trouble dispatcher and later to Chief System Operator. After retiring, he served for two years as president of the City of Lakeland Association of Retirees.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Ariel Bautista Alonzo, 58

Ariel Bautista Alonzo, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday October 10, 2021. Ariel Bautista Alonzo was born in Marikina, Philippines to Odon Alonzo and Ester Bautista Alonzo, on November 23, 1962. He did his studies in the Philippines and graduated high school at Roosevelt College Lamuan. He grew up mostly in the Philippines and then moved to the United States 1979. Ariel was a man of God. He went to church every Sunday and devoted himself to serve God and his fellow beings. He served a church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Bacolod, Philippines mission teaching people the gospel from 1989-1991. He married Maila Leilani Bala (Acampora) and later remarried to Elel Unica Alonzo on December 7, 2002.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Alexander “Alex” David Merriam, 49

Alexander David Merriam, “Alex”, was born on March 21, 1972, in Lakeland, Florida. He passed away on October 1, 2021 at the age of 49. He was raised and lived in Lakeland his entire life. He earned a BS in Communications and Broadcasting from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Fl. Alex was filled with curiosity and a keen sense of adventure. As a teenager, he loved to surf and spent many Summer days in Cocoa Beach, enjoying his passion. He grew into a hard-working, loving husband and family man. He was dedicated to his wife of 12 years, Jazmin; his parents, David (deceased) and Jean (stepmother); and Barbara (mother) and Rick (stepfather); his sister Lisa; and his niece, Carley, and nephew, Connor.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

Hazel “Lynn” Edwards, 77

Hazel “Lynn” Edwards was born in 1944, and passed away in Lakeland on October 7th, 2021. Lynn was a graduate of Kathleen High School, and worked for Food Machine Corporation as an intern in secretarial before going on to work for Barnett Bank and First Federal of Florida. She later was the head executive secretary at Maas Brothers, before co owning Gemrocks Rock Shop & Lapidary Supplies with her late husband Ralph. She spent 10 years in Human Resources at Publix.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Nancy Joanne (Oswald) Richards, 67

Nancy Joanne (Oswald) Richards, 67, longtime Lakeland FL resident, was suddenly called home by her loving Heavenly Father on Thursday October 7, 2021. Welcoming her are parents R. C. (Jim) and Ruth (Trefry) Oswald; grandparents Sterling Worth Trefry (Corabelle) & Eva Oswald; Ed Oswald (uncle), numerous relatives and special longtime friends.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Arlene Catherine Hayes, 82

Arlene C. Hayes, 82, of Lakeland, FL, and former resident of Stoddard, NH, passed away peacefully at home after a long period of failing health surrounded by members of her family on September 20, 2021. She was born July 4, 1939, in Salem, MA, daughter of the late Sylvester and...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

John Ellis Jennings Jr, 93

John Ellis Jennings, Jr was peacefully called home by his creator in the early morning hours on October 7th, 2021 after several months of declining health. He was 93 years old. John was born in Decatur, IL on June 4th, 1928 to John Ellis Jennings, Sr and Edith Jennings. He...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gator#Gapway Baptist Church
LkldNow

Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, 66

Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, joined her eternal family on September 2, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a sudden unexpected heart attack. Born on October 28, 1955 in Waynesburg, PA and grew up in the Rices Landing area. She was the daughter of the late W. Ralph and Mary Reynolds.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Stephen Randy Sumner, 66

Stephen Randy Sumner, Age 66, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born October 10th, 1954 to Dick and Mae Sumner in Oxford Georgia. Upon moving with his family to Lakeland, Florida in April 1962, he later attend Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1990. He worked at both Honeywell and Lakeland Electric where he retired in 2018.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy