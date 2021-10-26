Annie Lorene DeBerry Lamb, 80

Joyce Reynolds Williams finished her race and saw Jesus face to face at 2:55 p.m. on October 16th, 2021. She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma in the upstairs living quarters of the Salvation Army Headquarters. Her family came to Florida in 1946 and settled in Tampa where she graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1952. She followed her love for singing to Florida State University and majored in voice and piano. Her beautiful Mezzo Soprano voice was quickly cast in FSU operas and local performances. When Mac Williams heard her sing in church, he told his friend he would marry her and they did January 28, 1956. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior November 5, 1961 and Dad made the same decision just days later. They shared many happy years growing their family, serving their local church and traveling the world together after they retired. They traveled to 28 countries, with the best trips being three mission trips, twice to Tokyo and once to Hong Kong.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Williams. Their three wonderful children are David Williams (Jane), Carolyn Macdonald (Ross), and Susan Troth (Rick). She has 5 grandsons: Jonathan Williams (Amanda), Matthew Williams (Ashley), Daniel Williams (Holly), Grant Harford and Stephen Harford and Step Grandchildren: Megan Macdonald Shaffer (Jeremy), Matt Macdonald (Kelly), Chelle Troth and Martin Troth. She also has 7 Great Grandchildren: Lucy, Mason, Elijah, Nathan, Adalyn, Emily and Avery Williams, as well as five Nieces, one nephew and she loved their wonderful families. Praise God!

