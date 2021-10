HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a job? Local job and career fairs could help. Be sure to check times, locations, and requirements because they're subject to change. The Port of Huntsville is holding a job fair to showcase employment opportunities in air travel support, cargo logistics, and hospitality on Oct. 26 at Huntsville International Airport, 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd., Huntsville 35824. The Job Fair will be held outside on Parking Deck Level 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A food truck will be available onsite providing lunch for purchase.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO