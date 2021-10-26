CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

One killed in Butler County crash

By Marc Jacobs
 5 days ago

Butler County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an accident in Butler County. The accident took place just north of El Dorado.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson, Technical Trooper Chad Crittenden, tells KSN that shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 77 near mile marker 72.

Crittenden said that the two-vehicle accident involved a Ford sedan and an F-250, and that the Critical Accident Response Team was called to investigate the accident.

KSN will have more information when it becomes available.

KSN News

The purple lights in Wichita are dwindling

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Earlier this year Evergy discovered many streetlights were turning purple due to a faulty subcomponent causing the light to fail.   Andrew Baker, a spokesperson for Evergy, said identifying and replacing these lights has been quite an undertaking, but the company is finally making progress.  “We’ve identified just under 4,000 lights in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Over 227,000 Kansans have a suspended driver’s license, how one group is combatting the issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a quarter million, that’s how many Kansans whose driver’s licenses are suspended. According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, there are 227,794 Kansans with a suspended license.That’s 8 percent of the Kansas population. “A lot of people have suspended licenses simply because they cannot pay back the fines and fees. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

High wind causes road closure on K-156 in western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Heavy winds causing zero visibility from dirt prompted a road closure on K-156 in Hodgeman County, Kan. Thursday. Hodgeman County Sherriff’s Office said at 5:51 p.m., the highway was reopened to normal traffic. The Hodgeman County Sherriff’s Office announced that at least one car has gone off the road due to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

K9 units across Kansas to receive donations of body armor

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to Garden City’s Police Department’s K9 unit, Koda and Finney County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Shiva. Koda’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City Police Department.” Shiva’s vest will be embroidered with […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

