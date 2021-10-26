One killed in Butler County crash

Butler County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an accident in Butler County. The accident took place just north of El Dorado.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesperson, Technical Trooper Chad Crittenden, tells KSN that shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 77 near mile marker 72.

Crittenden said that the two-vehicle accident involved a Ford sedan and an F-250, and that the Critical Accident Response Team was called to investigate the accident.

KSN will have more information when it becomes available.

