Enter to Win Tickets to See Swedish House Mafia in Philly

Live Nation Unveils Live Stubs™ Digital Collectible NFT Ticket Stubs, Minting First Ever Set For The SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA: PARADISE AGAIN TOUR. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) today announced the company will be collaborating with artists to give fans digital collectible NFT ticket stubs called Live Stubs, which will be included with tickets on select Live Nation shows in North America. In an industry first, Live Nation's Live Stubs digital collectible NFTs will mirror the unique section, row, and seat of each ticket purchased, allowing fans to collect ticket stubs once again - this time with more capabilities. Reimagining ticket stubs as digital collectible NFTs opens up a whole new world of possibilities for artists to extend the live experience and engage with ticket holders before, during and after the show. Live Nation's Live Stubs offers artists a turnkey solution to share NFTs at scale on a platform that naturally celebrates their most loyal fans, and artists will be able to work with the Live Nation team to integrate special experiences and rewards.

