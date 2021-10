It appeared to be somewhat of a suprise initially when the Cleveland Cavaliers started Lauri Markkanen at the small forward spot on Opening Night at the Memphis Grizzlies. While this is a move that perplexed some, it is the right call to make. Starting Markkanen at the small forward position could work extremely well against a team like the Grizzlies. Although it is still unknown if Markkanen will remain in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season, this was the right move to make.

