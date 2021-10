For weeks, citizens in our community have protested outside Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) over its decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. Our healthcare providers have made the best medical decisions for themselves, and their employers do not get to subvert this. To date, nearly 20% of reported COVID-19 cases are Americans who work in the healthcare industry. Thus, many have natural immunity which is known to be more effective than the vaccine. YRMC’s vaccine mandate could lead to the potential loss of 1100 doctors and nurses. We cannot afford healthcare shortages. This mandate should be eliminated.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO