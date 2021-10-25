CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

World Series history: Winners of the Fall Classic

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the 2021 World Series. The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West with a record of 95-67. The team defeated the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox to get to the World Series. Yordan...

fox40jackson.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees have shot to land prized shortstop on the open market

There is growing optimism the New York Yankees will be extremely active in the shortstop market this upcoming off-season. With the World Series preparing to start, the Yankees will be watching for their couches after dealing with significant issues during the 2021 season, predominantly with their starting pitching rotation and shortstop efficiency.
MLB
Washington Post

A pitcher throwing a World Series no-hitter was pulled. That's what baseball has become.

ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
chatsports.com

World Series 2021: Freddie Freeman's Fall Classic moment with the Atlanta Braves has finally arrived

Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman, World Series, Atlanta, Marvin Freeman, Sam Freeman, Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award. Freddie Freeman's batting practice sessions, by his own admission, are the most boring in baseball. He does nothing but hit line drives into left field, over and over. Picture a slicing liner that barely clears the glove of a leaping shortstop and you'll get the idea of each ball's trajectory. And now picture this happening repeatedly, with metronomic precision, every swing the same, and you'll get an idea of its meditative quality. It's like watching someone casually paint a wall, each brushstroke traveling the same distance.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Jorge Soler makes World Series history with leadoff home run

Jorge Soler missed most of the Atlanta Braves’ NLCS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But he wasted absolutely no time making his presence felt in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Leading off Tuesday’s Game 1, the Braves slugger deposited a 2-0 pitch from Astros lefty Framber Valdez...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win

Rookie Ian Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series. Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth to break up the...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: World Series Heartbreak

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers experienced nothing but World Series heartbreak, one year apart. On Oct. 28, 2011, the Rangers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the World Series. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Rangers had been one strike away from clinching the series on two different occasions — in the bottom of the ninth and in the bottom of the 10th. In the 11th, St. Louis’ David Freese hit a home run to end the game and force a decisive seventh game.
MLB

