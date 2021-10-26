Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Automotive Adaptive Headlight market is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For example, a technology known as 'laser matrix' is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO