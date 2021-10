The Winona Lady Wildcats are district volleyball champions for the first time in four years. Winona took down Cabool in three sets, 25-8, 25-17, and 25-17. “Cabool has a great team, and they can hit the ball,” said Winona head coach Jordan Denning. “Our girls have played Cabool several times, and everyone told us, ‘They’ll eventually get you.’ But we had a mission this year of taking districts. Our team was pumped up, especially with the student section behind them. We had 25 students in the pep club there from Winona, and we greatly appreciate the support.”

