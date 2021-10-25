CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS extends shelf life of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

By Maia Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHHS has extended the shelf life of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug for six more months. The drug, a combination of monoclonal antibodies etesevimab and bamlanivimab, can now be refrigerated for 18 months instead of 12,...

