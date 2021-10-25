School Sports Roundup: Lynn Tech volleyball gets win on Senior Night

The Lynn Tech Tigers volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style as it defeated Salem Academy 3-0 on Monday evening.

Ariella Long, Nadesha Martinez, Derlande Montas, Lilly Cote, and Jasinairy Camilo will all be graduating at the end of the school year.

Camilo had 16 aces and four assists, Montas had seven kills and five aces, and Cote had seven assists and four kills.

The Tigers are now 6-6 this season.

BOYS SOCCER

Somerville 2, Lynn Classical 1

Elzon Halimi scored the lone goal for the Rams. With the loss, Lynn Classical failed to reach the state tournament.

Head coach Eric Moreno Jr. called the Greater Boston league one of the better leagues in the state and said that he was proud of how his team performed this season.

The Rams finished their season with a 7-9-2 record.

St. Mary’s 2, Archbishop Williams 2

Seniors Ryan Fraher and Richard LeBrun scored in the final five minutes to keep the Spartans in the playoff hunt.

St. Mary’s is now 7-7-3 and concludes its regular season with a match against Bishop Stang on Wednesday.

Natick 2, Peabody 0

The Tanners had control for well over a majority of the game but were unable to put the ball in the net, according to head coach Stan McKeen.

Peabody is now 6-8-1 this season and plays Beverly on Tuesday (4).

Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Fenwick 0

The Crusaders suffered a massive defeat in the CCL Cup.

Gloucester 3, Marblehead 0

The Magicians are now 8-5-2 this season and play Saugus on Tuesday (6).

GIRLS SOCCER

Swampscott 3, Haverhill 0

Laine Foutes scored two goals in the win for the Big Blue, while Mia Schena added the third goal in the victory.

Swampscott is now 9-2-4 this season and plays Masconomet on Tuesday (4).

Marblehead 4, Melrose 0

Lydia Bailey scored two goals while Catherine Comstock recorded her eighth shutout of the year.

The Magicians are now 12-3-1 this season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Saugus 3, Revere, 0

The Sachems play Marblehead on Wednesday (4).

Marblehead 1, Gloucester 0

Mia Carr scored the lone goal for Marblehead.

The Magicians play Saugus on Wednesday (4).

Peabody 5, Everett 1

Gina Terrazzano and Jackie Scopa had two goals with Shelby Racki finding the net once. Gianna DeGianfelice also had four saves.

The post School Sports Roundup: Lynn Tech volleyball gets win on Senior Night appeared first on Itemlive .