CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

School Sports Roundup: Lynn Tech volleyball gets win on Senior Night

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkiD2_0ccYXbUp00

The Lynn Tech Tigers volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style as it defeated Salem Academy 3-0 on Monday evening.

Ariella Long, Nadesha Martinez, Derlande Montas, Lilly Cote, and Jasinairy Camilo will all be graduating at the end of the school year.

Camilo had 16 aces and four assists, Montas had seven kills and five aces, and Cote had seven assists and four kills.

The Tigers are now 6-6 this season.

BOYS SOCCER

Somerville 2, Lynn Classical 1

Elzon Halimi scored the lone goal for the Rams. With the loss, Lynn Classical failed to reach the state tournament.

Head coach Eric Moreno Jr. called the Greater Boston league one of the better leagues in the state and said that he was proud of how his team performed this season.

The Rams finished their season with a 7-9-2 record.

St. Mary’s 2, Archbishop Williams 2

Seniors Ryan Fraher and Richard LeBrun scored in the final five minutes to keep the Spartans in the playoff hunt.

St. Mary’s is now 7-7-3 and concludes its regular season with a match against Bishop Stang on Wednesday.

Natick 2, Peabody 0

The Tanners had control for well over a majority of the game but were unable to put the ball in the net, according to head coach Stan McKeen.

Peabody is now 6-8-1 this season and plays Beverly on Tuesday (4).

Cardinal Spellman 11, Bishop Fenwick 0

The Crusaders suffered a massive defeat in the CCL Cup.

Gloucester 3, Marblehead 0

The Magicians are now 8-5-2 this season and play Saugus on Tuesday (6).

GIRLS SOCCER

Swampscott 3, Haverhill 0

Laine Foutes scored two goals in the win for the Big Blue, while Mia Schena added the third goal in the victory.

Swampscott is now 9-2-4 this season and plays Masconomet on Tuesday (4).

Marblehead 4, Melrose 0

Lydia Bailey scored two goals while Catherine Comstock recorded her eighth shutout of the year.

The Magicians are now  12-3-1 this season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Saugus 3, Revere, 0

The Sachems play Marblehead on Wednesday (4).

Marblehead 1, Gloucester 0

Mia Carr scored the lone goal for Marblehead.

The Magicians play Saugus on Wednesday (4).

Peabody 5, Everett 1

Gina Terrazzano and Jackie Scopa had two goals with Shelby Racki finding the net once. Gianna DeGianfelice also had four saves.

The post School Sports Roundup: Lynn Tech volleyball gets win on Senior Night appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Salem, MA
City
Melrose, MA
Lynn, MA
Sports
City
Swampscott, MA
City
Saugus, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
Lynn, MA
Education
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Somerville, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Revere, MA
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
995
Followers
840
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy