As hospitals and health systems grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are offering incentives to attract and retain workers. 1. Base wage increase for high-demand workers — Amid a critical shortage of qualified candidates, Lifespan raised the base wage for nursing and medical assistants, behavioral health specialists and residential care counselors in an effort to retain workers in those high-demand positions. Employees in the high-demand positions, which include members of Teamsters Local 251 at Rhode Island Hospital, will experience a minimum wage bump to $20 per hour or receive a 3 percent pay increase, whichever is greater, the Providence, R.I.-based health system said Oct. 29.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO