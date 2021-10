MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking an immediate end to what state officials call the “unlawful requirement that federal government contractors ensure that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the court hold President Biden’s executive order unlawful and issue injunctive relief to stop the enforcement of the illegal action. Moody said Florida companies, public and private, receive millions of dollars in federal contracts annually and will be negatively impacted by the unlawful requirements. “I have never seen such blatant disregard for the Constitution or the laws governing our...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO