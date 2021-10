The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 104-90 on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Eastern Conference has a chance to be the deepest it has been top-to-bottom in many years. The days of making the playoffs with a sub-.500 record are probably over. Yet, the gap between the top teams and those in the middle remains vast and the Washington Wizards found that out the hard way on Monday night in Brooklyn.

