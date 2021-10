The European Union represents the California almond industry’s top export market; however, they also maintain the strictest standards regarding maximum residue levels (MRLs) for toxins of any kind. Herbicide residues have been the source for some recent MRL rejections, but how are they getting on the nuts? Watch this brief interview with Drew Wolter from the Almond Board of California as he addesses the issue.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO