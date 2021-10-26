CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind advisory in effect through Monday evening

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainy conditions along with fierce winds hit the valley Monday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the area until 8:00 p.m.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph across the valley and 50 to 60 mph in the mountains through 8 p.m.

The cooler weather will impact the temperature for Tuesday with a 10-degree drop during the early morning hours.

8 News Now’s Madison Kimbro reported from the south end of the valley as rainy and cooler temperatures areas near Blue Diamond and Decatur.

Click the video link above for more on her report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

