Rend Lake College receives grant to help students pay for childcare

CLARENDON, TX: Clarendon College recently received a grant of $670,423.00 that will be used to enhance distance learning. The grant is provided through the USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant funds. This grant will allow Clarendon College to work with other schools in the region, other counties, states, and even globally. Specific plans include expanding educational opportunities to provide students with core courses, electives, dual credit courses, and advanced placement. The college also aims to use this grant to improve academic achievement and expand opportunities for dual credit and college readiness, and to provide a community resource for the facilitation of workforce development, job training, community meetings, continuing education, and professional development.
