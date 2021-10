Wrestler Jim Duggan – better known by his ring name of Hacksaw Jim Duggan – gave fans a scare when his wife announced on social media not long ago that he went into emergency surgery with no further explanation. A later update revealed Duggan’s surgery went fine, but today the pro wrestling world was hit with some sad news that the former WWE talent has known for some time. Duggan took to social media today to share the news that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO