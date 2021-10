The story of Spanx is a very inspiring one. Sara Blakely started the now $1.2 billion shapewear company with $5,000 of her own savings. The story of the Spanx shapewear celebration, on the other hand, is a heart-warming one! It’s not every day that the company that takes your blood, sweat, and tears gets a $1.2 billion valuation. But Sara Blakely not only managed this feat, but she also made it quite a party for all of her 500+ employees, right down to the janitor. The lucky employees got the surprise of a lifetime by getting their hands on first-class plane tickets and $10,000 spending money.

