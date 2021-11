It is hard to believe, but we are now in the month of November, and the Buffalo Sabres have still yet to trade Jack Eichel. (from ‘Mike Harrington: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening,’ The Buffalo News 11/01/21). The 25-year-old has yet to get the surgery on his neck he needs to have done to continue playing and won’t get the procedure until he is traded to a new team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO