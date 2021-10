Long before he entertained the masses as Queer Eye's resident style expert, Tan France was hard at work in the fashion world. He designed clothing and worked in operations for retailers like Zara and Selfridges while living in London; after moving to the U.S., he launched a series of his own brands, including a line of modest womenswear to cater to the Mormon population in his adopted home state of Utah. But in 2017, France made the bold decision to give it all up. He sold his companies, leaving manufacturing and what he dubs his "most stressful years" behind him, and settled into a quiet life of retirement at the ripe age of 33. Then, of course, Hollywood called.

