Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups. The Heat are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 32-32 in road games.. ... Guard Gabe Vincent finished second on the team in charges taken last season with 12. ... Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first Heat reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ...

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO