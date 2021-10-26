CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

semoball.com
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) -- Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-90 on Monday night. Markieff Morris had 16 points off the Miami bench, and Tyler...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS -- — After not playing much defense in the season's first two games, the Indiana Pacers were far more stingy against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored the Heat 16-5 in overtime for a 102-91 victory on Saturday night to avoid losing a third consecutive close game in which they blew a halftime lead.
NBA
buffalonynews.net

Jimmy Butler's 36 points paces Heat in easy win over Magic

Jimmy Butler scored 24 of his 36 points in the first half to fuel the host Miami Heat to a 107-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Butler made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added five steals to help the Heat defeat the Magic for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups. The Heat are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 32-32 in road games.. ... Guard Gabe Vincent finished second on the team in charges taken last season with 12. ... Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first Heat reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ...
NBA
semoball.com

Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

NEW YORK (AP) -- Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Glen Rice
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Robin Lopez
FanSided

Miami Heat: Depending on top-heavy scoring is a dangerous game

As of now, the Miami Heat are finding a ton of success on the defensive side of the floor. They are the top defense in terms of both points allowed and defensive rating. They are only letting up around 95 points per game and have been holding opposing offenses hostage on that end. It has been truly amazing to watch.
NBA
semoball.com

Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and rout Grizzlies 129-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103 on Saturday night. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points apiece. Lowry added eight assists and the Heat made 21 3-pointers,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#The Miami Heat#Ap
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy