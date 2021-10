Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie’s return to Brooklyn was not what he had hoped for with 10 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, and one block. Dinwiddie was cold from the floor (as were the rest of the Wizards) but helped out on the boards and distribution. What fantasy managers should expect is an average of this game and his last game (34/6/9) and that’s likely what you’ll get. He’s a starter every night he’s healthy.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO