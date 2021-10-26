CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on dollar uptick; focus on key c.bank meetings

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar as investors eye upcoming key central bank meetings this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,805.96 per ounce by 0116 GMT. U.S. gold futures was flat at $1,806.60.

* On Monday, the metal rose nearly 1% to a high of $1,809.66, only about $4 shy of an over one-month peak scaled last week.

* The dollar rose 0.1% on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-month trough hit during the previous session. A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were also a tad higher at 1.6431%, raising non-interest bearing gold’s opportunity cost.

* Market participants eye meetings from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. Neither of the central bank is likely to announce a change in policy, though the ECB might address how inflationary pressures could affect policy.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are also set to meet next week.

* Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said she needed more time to judge how the end of the government’s job-saving furlough scheme was affecting the labour market, adding to signs that she sees no urgency to raise rates.

* Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion which pays no interest.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.53 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.1% down to $1,056.35 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,055.16.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct 1400 US New Home Sales-Units Sept (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Related
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar slip

(Adds comments, details and updates prices) * Analysts lower gold price forecasts for 2021, 2022 - poll. * U.S. Q3 GDP grows at slowest pace in more than a year. Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set on Friday for a third straight weekly gain, supported by a retreat in U.S. bond yields and dollar with investors focussing on the Federal Reserve’s response to inflationary pressure and concerns over tepid economic growth.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, yields advance

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in U.S. bond yields, while investors strapped in for further guidance on tapering of economic support from the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,785.20 per ounce by 1230 GMT.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures reclaim the $1,800-an-ounce mark

Gold futures climbed Thursday to reclaim the $1,800 mark. Prices for the metal got a lift as third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data missed expectations, easing concerns of a quicker liftoff in U.S. interest rates, said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank. "Gold is widely seen as an inflation hedge, and rising inflation expectations should lend support to the price of precious metals." The GDP miss will help justify Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's arguments that "the economy is not in danger of overheating and interest rates will remain very accommodative for the foreseeable future." December gold rose $3.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,802.60 an ounce, the first most-active contract finish above $1,800 since Monday.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold firms as US bond yields, dollar weaken

BENGALURU (Oct 28): Gold prices consolidated at the key US$1,800 level on Thursday, supported by softer US bond yields and dollar as investors focused on how central banks respond to rising price pressures. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,800.13 per ounce by 0453 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold dips on robust US dollar, higher yields ahead of key central bank meetings

BENGALURU (Oct 27): Gold prices retreated further on Wednesday from a key US$1,800/ounce level, as a robust US dollar and higher US bond yields dented bullion's appeal while investors assessed how central banks would address rising inflation pressures. Spot gold fell 0.2% to US$1,788.40 per ounce by 0351 GMT, declining...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Sterling in Focus ahead of U.K. Budget

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday in calm trading ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, while the U.K. budget places sterling in focus. At 2:30 AM ET (0630 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges lower, Australian dollar calms after inflation jump

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped as European markets opened on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar pared gains, having jumped following surprisingly strong inflation data which raised the possibility of sooner-than-planned rate hikes. Currency markets have been generally quiet in recent sessions as investors wait for the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

