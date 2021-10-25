CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Severe Weather Threat For North Texas Tuesday Night, Early Wednesday Morning

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We’ve had seven days in a row at DFW of high temperatures in the 80s.

Monday, Oct. 25 was the warmest one yet with a high of 87°.

Tuesday? Day eight of 80s but with strong southeast winds and a cloudy afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDa0Q_0ccYS61M00

A dry line will fire up some severe storms to our west at the end of the day Tuesday, Oct. 26.

These storms could produce isolated tornadoes but more likely the severe threat will be large hail and damaging winds.

The cold front catches up with the dry line around midnight to our west, this will create a squall line from the storms.

This line will sweep over the Metroplex early Wednesday morning.

The most dangerous time will be when the storms are in our western counties late in the night.

By the time the squall line reaches the Metroplex the main concern will be damaging winds (over 60 mph). On the leading edge of the storms there is a small risk of quick spin-up tornadoes.

These are usually EFO-EF1 tornadoes (winds under 100 mph) that last 10 minutes or less.

The storms could easily still be producing severe weather (damaging winds the continued threat) as they move across our eastern counties across the morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEyss_0ccYS61M00

Download the CBS Weather App is keep posted on any warnings for your area as the line moves over us.

Please, please avoid travel when the storms arrive.

We are expecting a very windy afternoon Tuesday.

Those winds will only increase through the night.

As they turn north on Wednesday morning they will only pick up. We are expecting wind gusts on Thursday over 40 mph as this powerful surface low teams up with high pressure building in our west to create strong north winds.

If you have your Halloween decorations in your yard, please protect them best you can. These strong winds will continue into Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n95Ii_0ccYS61M00

All this north wind will drop us out of the unseasonable warm temperatures of late. We’ll close the week with highs in the 70s. Another powerful front is expected next week, we could easily have highs that stay in the 60s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYMN6_0ccYS61M00

Please keep tuning in CBS 11 for the latest weather information as we get close to the severe weather threat tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning.

Storms warnings are expected.

