Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings.

Tage Thompson had two assists.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season.

Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.

