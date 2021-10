Tour begins at 5pm Saturday October 30th at Tin Cup Diggin’s Park – $5 Per Person – All Proceeds go to the Downieville Museum and Sierra County Arts Council. See California’s historic Sheriff’s Gallows ~ Hear the tale of Josefa’s bridge hanging. Visit the historic Downieville Museum, blacksmith shop, & other historic stops in Downieville! Step back in time with a visit at the 1849 Downieville Cemetery ~ Peek behind the curtain of the Yuba Theater. Tour ends with an evening visit to participating restaurants on Main Street for spooky snacks and fiendish libations.

DOWNIEVILLE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO