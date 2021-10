CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After months of summer, the snow has finally arrived at Loveland Ski Area. Now the challenge is hiring enough people to run the resort. "We are so excited to get going for winter. It finally looks like winter up here," said Karen Cameron, Human Resources Director at Loveland. "We definitely are still hiring, and it’s difficult to hire. We have enough staff to get open, and that’s our first target."

LOVELAND, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO