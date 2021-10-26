CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. National Security Advisor met representatives of Myanmar's shadow government

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan waits for the start of a meeting of national security advisors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 7, 2021. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of army rule, the White House said late on Monday.

In the virtual meeting, Sullivan reiterated continued U.S. support for the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar and discussed ongoing efforts to restore the country's path to democracy with NUG representatives Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan expressed concern over the military's violence and said "the U.S. will continue to promote accountability for the coup", according to the White House.

Protests and unrest have paralyzed Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup, with the military accused of atrocities and excessive force against civilians. The junta blames the unrest on "terrorists" allied with the shadow government.

Recognizing Myanmar's junta as the country's government would not stop growing violence, the outgoing United Nations special envoy on Myanmar said earlier on Monday.

Sullivan expressed particular concern over the recent arrest of pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy and noted the United States will continue to advocate for his release, according to the statement.

Sullivan and the NUG officials also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in Myanmar and ongoing U.S. efforts to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the people of Myanmar, the statement added.

