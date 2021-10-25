CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silence Is Complicity

By Len Morris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently attended a dedication ceremony at The Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut where President Biden addressed a new generation of activists, students and faculty. The President shared a deeply personal message about the importance of public service while honoring the Dodd family who have been...

Fuddy Duddy
6d ago

If silence is complicity, then anyone that calls themselves an American must be vocal against the authoritarian sitting in the Oval Office. His lack of enforcement of statutory law regarding emigration is cause for impeachment. The law is quite clear on the subject, but Biden the statutes and the agencies under his direction openly flaunt it. His speech is typical of his hypocrisy...but those silent accomplices just stand around nodding their heads in agreement. And it's all about the filth that is the blood sport of politics...not humanity but just political agenda. If it were different, the Biden proponents would be yelling it from the rooftops.

SoFedUp
6d ago

Where is this "international legal framework for bringing to justice those who disregard the human rights of others"? American human rights are being trampled upon by Joe Biden and his Vaccine Mandates! They are affecting our Health, Education, Livelihoods and Way of Life! Who can put a stop to his tyranny?

