CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Upcoming Veterans Appreciation Week full of events, activities

By Kat Jeanne
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOobr_0ccYOINz00

ENID, Okla — Operation Yellow Ribbon kicks off Veterans Appreciation Week the first Saturday in November to thank veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, the city of Enid, KOFM radio and Visit Enid are joining to host various events from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, including an honor ride, tree planting, a free meal, concerts, Veterans Day ceremony, a parade and citywide yellow ribbon displays.

The yellow ribbon is meant to symbolize support of soldiers away from home, as well as for those who have served.

“We’re hoping to tie thousands of yellow ribbons around all kinds of trees around Enid because we want our armed forces, veterans and their families to know that we love them, respect them, and we thank them for their service to our country,” said Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor.

“When people are driving or sitting in traffic and they see the yellow ribbon on the car in front of them or on traffic poles or trees around them, it forces them to take a moment to remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” Johns said. “Our goal in this campaign is to encourage people to remember.”

Operation Yellow Ribbon begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with the Ride to Remember. The ride will leave the Wall of Honor at 1026 S. 66th, to Veterans’ Memorial Bridge on North Van Buren, then head to Ponca City for its Veterans Day parade.

On Monday, Nov. 8, a yellow ribbon ceremony will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. on Park south of Stride Bank Center, current home of the newly installed Christ Tree.

The ceremony will include a proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin, patriotic music, speakers, a challenge to schools and the community and a glow light vigil. The public is encouraged to join in and tie yellow ribbons on the temporary fence surrounding the Christmas tree and around town to honor the veterans.

“Yellow ribbons are a symbol of the binding ties between loved ones that placed ribbons to remember those who were serving overseas,” Ward 3 City Commissioner Keith Siragusa said.

There will be a special ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Kincade Drive, the road leading to Vance Air Force Base. Two oak trees will be planted, one to honor current military members and the other to remember the fallen and the families of those missing in action.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma will serve a free lunch for veterans who RSVP at least 24 hours in advance. To sign up, call (580) 233-3051,

On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held at Stride Bank Center at 6:30 p.m. The annual Legacy Awards ceremony honors veterans for their service to their community and country.

Enid’s Veterans Day Parade will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The parade starts at the corner of Grand and Maine.

Entrants include but are not limited to patriotic floats, veterans of all eras, first responder support vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, civic groups and organizations, bands and twirlers. Food trucks will be on site.

Those wishing more information or a parade entry form can call (580) 231-7964 or email makawichasha@yahoo.com.

Following the parade, there will be a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and a car show downtown. For more information or to enter a float in the parade, contact Bill Cooley at (580) 231-7964.

Two concerts will be hosted by Stride Bank Center. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Chicago will perform in the arena at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 19, Three Dog Night will perform at 7 p.m. A $10 discount is being offering on levels three and four tickets for veterans, active military and first responders. IDs are required.

More details and tickets to both shows are available through the Stride Bank Center website at www.stridebank center.com.

For more information about Operation Yellow Ribbon, contact Visit Enid at (580) 233-ENID, www.visitenid.org or info@visitenid.org.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Maine State
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Kofm#Woodring Wall Of Honor#Stride Bank Center#Christ Tree
The Hill

G-20 leaders endorse global minimum tax

Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday. The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. President Biden and his administration pushed the agreement over the finish line in the last several months.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Democrats face ire of women over loss of paid leave

Democrats risk disappointing female voters by cutting out a major expansion of paid family and medical leave from a compromise social policy bill. President Biden campaigned on extending paid leave to working women and men and initially proposed 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave as part of his sweeping domestic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
180
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy