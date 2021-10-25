Upcoming Veterans Appreciation Week full of events, activities

ENID, Okla — Operation Yellow Ribbon kicks off Veterans Appreciation Week the first Saturday in November to thank veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, the city of Enid, KOFM radio and Visit Enid are joining to host various events from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, including an honor ride, tree planting, a free meal, concerts, Veterans Day ceremony, a parade and citywide yellow ribbon displays.

The yellow ribbon is meant to symbolize support of soldiers away from home, as well as for those who have served.

“We’re hoping to tie thousands of yellow ribbons around all kinds of trees around Enid because we want our armed forces, veterans and their families to know that we love them, respect them, and we thank them for their service to our country,” said Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor.

“When people are driving or sitting in traffic and they see the yellow ribbon on the car in front of them or on traffic poles or trees around them, it forces them to take a moment to remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” Johns said. “Our goal in this campaign is to encourage people to remember.”

Operation Yellow Ribbon begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with the Ride to Remember. The ride will leave the Wall of Honor at 1026 S. 66th, to Veterans’ Memorial Bridge on North Van Buren, then head to Ponca City for its Veterans Day parade.

On Monday, Nov. 8, a yellow ribbon ceremony will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. on Park south of Stride Bank Center, current home of the newly installed Christ Tree.

The ceremony will include a proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin, patriotic music, speakers, a challenge to schools and the community and a glow light vigil. The public is encouraged to join in and tie yellow ribbons on the temporary fence surrounding the Christmas tree and around town to honor the veterans.

“Yellow ribbons are a symbol of the binding ties between loved ones that placed ribbons to remember those who were serving overseas,” Ward 3 City Commissioner Keith Siragusa said.

There will be a special ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Kincade Drive, the road leading to Vance Air Force Base. Two oak trees will be planted, one to honor current military members and the other to remember the fallen and the families of those missing in action.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma will serve a free lunch for veterans who RSVP at least 24 hours in advance. To sign up, call (580) 233-3051,

On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held at Stride Bank Center at 6:30 p.m. The annual Legacy Awards ceremony honors veterans for their service to their community and country.

Enid’s Veterans Day Parade will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The parade starts at the corner of Grand and Maine.

Entrants include but are not limited to patriotic floats, veterans of all eras, first responder support vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, civic groups and organizations, bands and twirlers. Food trucks will be on site.

Those wishing more information or a parade entry form can call (580) 231-7964 or email makawichasha@yahoo.com.

Following the parade, there will be a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and a car show downtown. For more information or to enter a float in the parade, contact Bill Cooley at (580) 231-7964.

Two concerts will be hosted by Stride Bank Center. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Chicago will perform in the arena at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 19, Three Dog Night will perform at 7 p.m. A $10 discount is being offering on levels three and four tickets for veterans, active military and first responders. IDs are required.

More details and tickets to both shows are available through the Stride Bank Center website at www.stridebank center.com.

For more information about Operation Yellow Ribbon, contact Visit Enid at (580) 233-ENID, www.visitenid.org or info@visitenid.org.